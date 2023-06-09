Kharge, Rahul to attend Opposition meeting in Patna on June 23

The Congress Rajya Sabha MP also said that it is high time to have unity in the opposition to fight against these forces (BJP) who are ruining the country.



Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar has called the meeting of like-minded parties on June 12 in Patna after discussing with the top Congress leadership and meeting and convincing the top leaders of several parties in the last one and half month.



Kumar has been spearheading the campaign to unite all like-minded parties to forge an alliance against the BJP-led NDA for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He had called the first meeting on June 12 in Patna. However, the meeting was cancelled as many leaders, including those from the Congress, DMK and CPI(M) cited other engagements and asked to postpone it to a new date.