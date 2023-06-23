What are the key takeaways from the Patna Opposition meeting?

After the Opposition meet, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said “The last meeting we held in Delhi wasn't fruitful, but this meeting has been good.”

However, AAP, which was a part of the meeting, did not attend the press briefing. Instead it issued a statement thanking 11 parties for supporting stand on Centre's ordinance. It specifically criticised Congress for not making its stand clear on the issue.

The Congress President Kharge had earlier said a decision on whether to oppose the Centre's ordinance on the control of administrative services in Delhi would be taken before the Parliament session. He wondered why it was being talked about elsewhere when it was a matter that pertains to Parliament.

"Opposing it or proposing it does not happen outside, it happens in Parliament. Before Parliament begins, all parties decide what issues they have to work on together. They (AAP) know it and even their leaders come to our all-party meetings. I don't know why there is so much publicity about it outside," Kharge said.