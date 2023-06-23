Sort out Delhi ordinance issue over tea, biscuits: Mamata to AAP, Congress

Kharge added that the INC has a set mechanism for taking up such issues internally and any announcement on the topic would only come at a later date. Other Opposition party members agreed the INC's stance was a "reasonable" one.

Sources also said that claims that Kejriwal was on the verge of 'walking out' over this issue were false.

Speaking at the meet, INC leader Rahul Gandhi did not raise the ordinance issue, and instead asserted that he would like the discussions to proceed from a clean slate "without any memory of past likes or dislikes" between any of the parties in attendance.

Gandhi also said the INC would go to considerable lengths to keep the Opposition aligned towards the goal of breaking the financial, institutional and constitutional monopoly of the BJP.

"Incidentally, the West Bengal chief minister was sitting almost equidistant between Kejriwal and Gandhi," the source at the meet said, when she remarked that "a lot of things can be resolved over a good cup of tea and biscuits."