Herald View: No Ordinary Ordinance

This ordinance provides for a National Capital Civil Service Authority, which will be headed by the chief minister but also include, as members, the chief secretary and principal secretary (home), and ‘all matters required to be decided by the Authority shall be decided by [a] majority of votes of the members present and voting’.

In other words, these two members, both appointed by the Union government, can outvote and overrule the chief minister. This dilution of the powers of the Delhi government is questionable in light of the apex court’s interpretation of Article 239AA.

Inserted into the Constitution in 1991, Article 239AA confers special status on Delhi, on the recommendations of the S. Balakrishnan panel, which was set up in 1987 to look into Delhi’s demands for statehood. Simultaneous with the inclusion of Article 239AA came the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, to provide a framework for the functioning of the Delhi government and its legislative assembly.

Another constitution bench of the Supreme Court had, in July 2018, invoked and interpreted the provisions of Article 239AA in outlining the powers of the Delhi government. It held that even though Delhi could not be accorded the status of a state, the concept of federalism would still apply to it.

With the insertion of Article 239AA, the bench ruled, Parliament had envisaged a ‘representative form of government’ for Delhi, making room for a directly elected state assembly with legislative powers in matters on the state list and concurrent list, barring those exempted.

It also clarified that the LG (lieutenant governor) was to act ‘on the aid and advice of the state’s council of ministers’, except when he decides to refer the matter to the President for a final decision.