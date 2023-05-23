Congress may oppose bill to replace Centre's ordinance on Delhi after consulting like-minded parties: Sources

The Congress asked the Centre on Monday to honour the Supreme Court verdict on Delhi services and said a final call on supporting the legislation that seeks to replace the ordinance in Parliament would be taken after discussions with like-minded political parties.

Sources said the Congress may consider opposing a bill, when it is introduced in Parliament, seeking to replace a Union government ordinance on Delhi's services matters, but noted that a final call would be taken after consultations with other parties.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is in power in Delhi, has been seeking the support of various political parties on the matter and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will have to seek the support of parties such as the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and YSRCP, which have nine MPs each in the Rajya Sabha, to get the legislation passed in the Upper House of Parliament in case the Opposition gets together on the issue.