Counter to SC verdict, Centre issues ordinance on Delhi Services: LG's decision to be final

The Central government on Friday passed an ordinance to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority, whose chairperson will be the Delhi chief minister and which will include a chief secretary and a principal secretary (home), to make recommendations to the lieutenant governor of Delhi regarding matters concerning transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters.

Critically, the ordinance holds that in case of a difference of opinion, the decision of the Lt Governor shall be final.

This ordinance comes amid an ongoing tug-of-war between the AAP government and the current lieutenant governor of Delhi, which the Supreme Court just decided in favour of the government of the national capital territory of Delhi (GNCTD) recently.