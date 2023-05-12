AAP govt moves SC on issue of transfer of Delhi govt's services secretary

Delhi's AAP-led government on Friday moved the Supeme Court alleging that the Centre is not implementing the transfer of its services secretary.

This comes a day after the apex court ruled that the Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over administration of services except for public order, police and land.

Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said he would constitute a bench to hear the matter next week.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, mentioned the matter before a bench of the chief justice and Justice P S Narasimha, saying the top court delivered the judgment just yesterday and now there can be contempt.