Decision on supporting AAP on ordinance issue to be taken soon: Congress

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu also gave a cryptic reply over alliance with the AAP saying that there cannot be an alliance where there are ideological differences, even as the Punjab leadership met party chief Kharge here.



Addressing the media at the party headquarters here, Venugopal, who was also present in the meeting said, "Today we had discussion on this with Delhi and Punjab leadership. They have given their concerns and views and certainly we will take a final call in coming days."



Asked if the party has decided on Kharge's meeting with Kejriwal on the latter's request, Venugopal said, "We will let you know once its decided."



The meeting comes in the wake of the request from Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), to meet Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi over the ordinance issue.