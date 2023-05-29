No truck with AAP in 2024, no support over ordinance too: Delhi Congress

Last Monday, Congress general secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal said, "The Congress party has not taken any decision on the issue of the Ordinance brought against the SC judgment on the powers of the Government of NCT of Delhi with respect to appointment of officers. It will consult its state units and other like-minded parties on the same. The party believes in the Rule of Law and at the same time does not condone unnecessary confrontation, political witch-hunt and campaigns based on lies against political opponents by any political party."



Several Congress leaders from Delhi and Punjab have opposed supporting Kejriwal over the issue. Senior COngress leaders like Ajay Maken, Sandeep Dikshit and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had already echoed that the party should not support AAP.



After the meeting of the party leaders euth Delhi, Kharge held a meeting with Punjab leaders which was attended by party leaders Partap Singh Bajwa, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Raja Warring, Manish Tewari, Harish Chaudhary, Ashu and others.