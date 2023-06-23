Issues plaguing country to be discussed at Oppn parties' meeting in Patna: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday, June 23, said various important issues plaguing the country, including the current situation in violence-hit Manipur, will be discussed in the meeting of Opposition parties in Patna.

Top leaders of opposition parties will meet in the Bihar capital on Friday to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The meeting is being hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (JDU) and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav (RJD).