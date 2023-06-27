PM Modi bats for Uniform Civil Code, Opposition launches scathing attack
Addressing a rally in Bhopal, Modi attacked opposition parties for misleading the Muslim community on various issues
Indicating that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is going to be BJP’s main poll plank in Madhya Pradesh where assembly elections are due in November-December this year, PM Modi batted for the UCC, saying, “Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)?”
Addressing a rally in Bhopal, Modi attacked opposition parties for misleading the Muslim community on various issues.
“The Constitution also talks of equal rights...Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics.”
“Those supporting triple talaq are doing grave injustice to Muslim daughters. Triple talaq was abolished in Egypt 80-90 years ago. If it is necessary, then why has it been abolished in Pakistan, Qatar and other Muslim-dominated nations?” asked Modi.
He went on to deride parties doing the politics of social justice. “Those seeking votes in the name of social justice have done maximum injustice to the villages and poor,” said Modi.
Reacting to Modi’s comment on UCC, RJD said “don't make such issues part of the dog whistle.”
Dal (RJD) spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha said, "Before speaking, the prime minister should have examined what the 21st law commission had said, deeply analysed debates of the constituent assembly without taking help because those out to help you, end up causing harm through you."
“For me, it is important to tell him that this is not a dog whistle, that you make it into a Hindu-Muslim issue, and it also involves the traditions of our tribals. There are other issues, Hindu marriage sacrament, Islamic marriage contract...what will be done about them?” asked Jha.
"Muslims are very intelligent. They played a role in this nation's Independence and have been involved in the country's progress. Don't need their certificate," Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury said, reacting to Modi's statement.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi attacked Modi and challenged him to abolish Hindu Civil Code.
"When PM Modi speaks about UCC, he is speaking of Hindu Civil Code. I challenge him to abolish Hindu Undivided Family, can he do so?" said Owaisi.
"I want to ask why the tax rebate under Hindu Undivided Family is being given to the Hindu community only. Is the Hindu Undivided Family tax rebate not against the Right to Equality?" asked Owaisi.
