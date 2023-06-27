PM Modi bats for Uniform Civil Code, Opposition launches scathing attack

Indicating that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is going to be BJP’s main poll plank in Madhya Pradesh where assembly elections are due in November-December this year, PM Modi batted for the UCC, saying, “Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)?”

Addressing a rally in Bhopal, Modi attacked opposition parties for misleading the Muslim community on various issues.

“The Constitution also talks of equal rights...Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics.”

“Those supporting triple talaq are doing grave injustice to Muslim daughters. Triple talaq was abolished in Egypt 80-90 years ago. If it is necessary, then why has it been abolished in Pakistan, Qatar and other Muslim-dominated nations?” asked Modi.

He went on to deride parties doing the politics of social justice. “Those seeking votes in the name of social justice have done maximum injustice to the villages and poor,” said Modi.