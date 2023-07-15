Manipur burns. European Parliament discusses [it]. PM hasn't said a word: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi once again criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning his silence on the violence in Manipur even after the European Parliament discussed India's internal issue.

In a tweet, the former Lok Sabha MP said, "Manipur burns. European Parliament discusses India's internal matter. Prime Minister hasn't said a word on either. Meanwhile, Rafale gets him a ticket to the Bastille Day Parade."

Rahul Gandhi had visited violence-hit Manipur for two days, June 29 and 30, and met some of the affected families in relief camps.

He had also met Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey and discussed with her the condition of the relief camps, while appealing for normalcy to be restored in the north-eastern state.

Modi, who was given France's highest civilian honour at the Bastille Day parade, has currently departed from France and is on his way to Abu Dhabi, UAE. He has yet to make a visit to Manipur, since the spate of violence broke out on 3 May.