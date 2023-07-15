Manipur burns. European Parliament discusses [it]. PM hasn't said a word: Rahul Gandhi
Gandhi, who visited violence-hit Manipur on June 29–30 to meet affected families, called it 'India's internal matter' in his tweet. The Prime Minister is yet to visit Manipur himself
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi once again criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning his silence on the violence in Manipur even after the European Parliament discussed India's internal issue.
In a tweet, the former Lok Sabha MP said, "Manipur burns. European Parliament discusses India's internal matter. Prime Minister hasn't said a word on either. Meanwhile, Rafale gets him a ticket to the Bastille Day Parade."
Rahul Gandhi had visited violence-hit Manipur for two days, June 29 and 30, and met some of the affected families in relief camps.
He had also met Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey and discussed with her the condition of the relief camps, while appealing for normalcy to be restored in the north-eastern state.
Modi, who was given France's highest civilian honour at the Bastille Day parade, has currently departed from France and is on his way to Abu Dhabi, UAE. He has yet to make a visit to Manipur, since the spate of violence broke out on 3 May.
Since the clashes first broke out between tribal and Meitei communities in Manipur, over 100 people have died, and thousands have been forced to take refuge in the shelter camps. In the meantime, the Army has been involved, and attention has been pointed towards militants whose interests are not communal per se, as well as refugees from Myanmar being blamed for part of the contentious mood on all sides.
The Congress has questioned the silence of the prime minister over the Manipur violence, and also demanded the removal of the state's BJP chief minister N. Biren Singh for "failing miserably" to control the situation in the state.
Union home minister Amit Shah did make a trip in June, but his efforts at voluntary disarmament of the warring factions and calling together a peace committee failed, as the various stakeholders could not even be brought to the negotiating table.
With inputs from IANS
