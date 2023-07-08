Manipur: What has silence achieved?

With the brutal killing and decapitation this week of one of the village volunteers of the tribal group along the Bishnupur-Churachandpur border, the severity of the conflict between the two ethnic groups in Manipur has acquired an even more dire and dangerous edge.

A panellist on a TV discussion is said to have nonchalantly acknowledged that people in the peaceful state of Manipur were once headhunters and do not seem to have forgotten that ancient skill.

While both the communities are known to harbour armed militant groups, significantly, as many as eight organisations with support among the majority Meiteis have been included in the list of terrorist organisations maintained by security agencies, while not a single group representing the minority Zomi-Kuki community is named in the list.

There are of course Kuki militant groups which had signed an agreement to suspend hostilities, surrender their arms and live in designated camps which are subjected to periodic inspections by security agencies.

Manipur has seen its share of violence in the past. Ethnic groups like Nagas, Kukis and Zomi have engaged in bitter clashes over land rights. Meitei terrorist groups too, in the early 2000s, wreaked havoc among tribal communities in the hills, particularly in Churachandpur and Chandel districts, planting landmines and raping civilians. In 1993, large-scale violence had broken out between Meiteis and Manipuri Muslims known as Pangals.