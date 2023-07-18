Opposition Alliance I.N.D.I.A to take on the NDA in 2024, bats for caste census

The opposition alliance that will take on the ruling NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be called the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and an 11-member committee will be set up for coordination, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced on Tuesday, 18 July, at the conclusion of the two-day conclave of the 26 parties.

Addressing a joint press conference after the meeting of the opposition parties in Bengaluru, Kharge said, "This was a very important meeting to save democracy and the Constitution in the interest of the people of the country."

"We have come together and discussed various points. With one voice, people supported the resolution adopted today," he added. "Our alliance will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)."

Kharge went on to say that the composition of an 11-member coordination committee will be finalised in the next meeting in Mumbai. The dates for the Mumbai meeting will be announced soon.