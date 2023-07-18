Opposition meet ends with 26 parties agreeing to put up united fight against BJP under 'India' banner

The opposition meeting in Bengaluru ended on Tuesday with sources saying it has been decided by all 26 parties to collectively contest against the BJP-led NDA under the banner of the "Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (India)".

"The war is now between India and NDA, Narendra Modi vs India, their ideology and India. No one is able to fight the idea of India in the history," said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.