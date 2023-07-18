'75 days of Manipur turmoil': Congress again demands Biren Singh’s resignation

Manipur's opposition Congress on Monday again demanded resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, noting that despite 75 days having passed after the ethnic violence broke out, the state government utterly failed to restore normalcy and peace.

Congress state General Secretary P. Saratchandra said that it has been 75 days and the state is still under turmoil with no specific and realistic initiatives by the Central and state government to resolve the ethnic crisis.

“We don’t want an unqualified CM who is keen to protect his chair only destroying the interest of the state and its people. We have lost our trust in the BJP government and we strongly believe that the state government would not protect the people of Manipur,” he told the media.