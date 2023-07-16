Congress questions PM's silence on Manipur, says 'attitude beyond comprehension'

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on Manipur violence saying that though he has enquired twice about Delhi's flood situation, he has not uttered a word on Manipur and not even spoken to the chief minister.

In a long tweet, Ramesh went on to say that leave alone calling up the Manipur chief minister (N. Biren Singh), Modi has not even spoken to minister of state for external affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, who is from the state.

Incidentally Singh's house in Manipur had been burnt down by a mob during the ongoing violence in the state.