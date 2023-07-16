Woman killed in Manipur after being shot on the face
The unknown assailants shot her on the face at her residence in the Sawombung area
A 50-year-old woman was killed after she was shot on the face by unidentified assailants in Imphal East district late on Saturday evening, officials said.
The unknown assailants shot her on the face at her residence in the Sawombung area. The gunmen also disfigured her face before fleeing, they added.
The security forces immediately rushed to the spot and launched a search operation to nab the armed criminals.
Belonging to the Maring Naga community, the woman, according to her neighbours, had some mental health issues.
