For the very first time...PM Modi speaks on Manipur violence

Breaking his 77-day silence on the Manipur violence, after numerous appeals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, July 20, condemned the viral video of women being paraded naked in the North Eastern state.

It has shamed 140 crore Indians, ahead of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, asserting that law will act with its full might and no guilty will be spared.

Amid massived criticism by opposition parties for not speaking on the ethnic violence so far, Modi told reporters: "My heart is full of pain and anger."