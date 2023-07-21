Women paraded naked case: NHRC notice to Manipur govt, seeks detailed report

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday served notice to the Manipur government on the mob taking away five members of a family from police custody, parading the women naked, and sexually assaulting one of them.

Taking cognisance of complaints seeking its urgent intervention into the incident of a mob taking away five members of a tribal family from police custody in B.Phainom village of Kangpokpi district on May 4, it has sought a detailed report from the Manipur government in four weeks.

The mob allegedly paraded naked the two of the women, brutally gang-raped one of them, and murdered two male members of the family, who tried to protect the women, the NHRC statement said.