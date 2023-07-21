No response from Manipur authorities, reached out thrice over violence against women: NCW chief

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Friday said she had reached out thrice in the last three months to authorities in Manipur over incidents of violence against women but no response was received from them.

She was responding to reports in a section of the media that claimed the commission had on June 12 received a complaint about the incident of two women being paraded naked on May 4 in the ethnic violence-hit northeastern state but had not taken any action. The May 4 video surfaced online on July 19.

Sharma denied receiving any report of the incident.

However, the NCW chief said that she had received other complaints regarding women's issues and for that she had reached out thrice to authorities in Manipur but no response was received from them.