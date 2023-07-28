Security forces continue operations to recover arms, ammunitions in Manipur

As ethnic violence in Manipur continues unabated for nearly three months now, militants and other assailants have been found to be using drones, sophisticated weapons, and mortars while the regular exchange of firing between the rival outfits and the security forces continues.

The combined security forces, comprising central and state forces, continued their operation to recover the arms and ammunition and so far over 300 illegal bunkers, set up by the different ethnic groups, and militants were destroyed during this month.

Local media reports said that at least 10 suspected militants were killed and several others injured following fierce gunfights between state police, central forces and the militants at various places of Bishnupur district on Thursday and Friday.

Police and the officials so far neither denied nor confirmed yet the several hours long gunbattle in the trouble-torn district.