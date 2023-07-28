Oppn MPs move notices in Parliament on Manipur violence

Opposition MPs in both the Houses of Parliament on Friday moved notices seeking a discussion on the Manipur violence.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave adjournment motion notice in the Lower House for a discussion.

In his notice Tagore wrote, "Since May 2023, Manipur has been the site of

widespread violence and devastation. There is widespread distrust and alienation among residents of both the hills and the valley. There has been no genuine effort by the Union government to mediate peace between the Meitei and Kuki communities."

The role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is widely regarded as "ineffective" by all Manipur residents, he claimed.