Oppn would move no-confidence motion against BJP-led govt over Manipur violence: AAP MP Raghav Chadha

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday launched another scathing attack on the BJP regarding the Manipur violence, stating that the Opposition would move a no-confidence motion.

Chadha accused the BJP of obstructing the functioning of Parliament and expressed the need to hold the government accountable and address the concerns of the people.

Taking to Twitter, the AAP leader announced that INDIA plans to introduce a no-confidence motion against the ruling BJP-led central government in the Lok Sabha, citing the escalating situation in Manipur and the growing concerns about potential instability in the Northeast region.