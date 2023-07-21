AAP leader Raghav Chadha demands President’s rule in Manipur

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Friday demanded that Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh should be removed immediately and the government should impose President’s Rule in the northeastern state.

Speaking to media in Parliament, the AAP leader said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had himself tweeted that those who cannot ensure peace in the state have no right to govern Manipur. What is happening today is horrendous, horrific, catastrophic, and of much greater magnitude than 2017.”

Demanding accountability from the government over the situation in the state, Chadha said that the BJP has a responsibility to hold discussions on the matter and inform the House of the ongoing developments in the region.

“The situation demands accountability and transparency from the double-engine government,” he said.