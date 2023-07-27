MPs from opposition bloc INDIA to visit Manipur on July 29, 30

MPs from the opposition alliance INDIA will visit Manipur on July 29 and 30 to assess the situation in the north eastern state which is riven with ethnic violence since May 3. A delegation of over 20 opposition members of parliament will visit Manipur this weekend and will take a first-hand account of the situation in the state, Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore told PTI.

The opposition leaders have been seeking to visit the violence-hit state for sometime but were denied permission in view of the situation there.