Dressed in black, Opposition MPs meet to chalk out strategy in Parliament

Dressed in black as a mark of protest against the government over the Manipur issue, MPs belonging to the Opposition's INDIA bloc met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Thursday to finalise their strategy in both Houses of Parliament.

Sources said the opposition leaders will not allow any business to be taken up in Lok Sabha after a no-confidence motion against the government was admitted by Speaker Om Birla.

The opposition MPs have pointed out that ideally the no-confidence motion should be discussed before any other business is taken up.