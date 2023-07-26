It is INDIA’s no-confidence motion: Manish Tewari
"Parliament has lost trust in Modi govt. All the constituent parties of the INDIA alliance are party to this no-confidence motion," said Congress leader Manish Tewari
Hours after Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla accepted the no-confidence motion moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday, July 25, Congress leader and former union minister, Manish Tewari said that the motion was moved collectively by the INDIA alliance.
“This no-confidence motion has not been brought by the Congress alone, it is a collective motion of the entire INDIA alliance. All the constituent parties of the INDIA alliance are party to this no-confidence motion,” he said while addressing a press conference at All India Congress Committee.
Spelling out the raison d'etre behind the no-confidence motion moved by opposition parties, Manish Tewari accused BJP of failing the Manipur. He alleged that –
The situation in Manipur has worsened for the last 84 days.
Law and order have crumbled.
There is a sharp division between the communities.
There is no government in Manipur.
The governor is not using Constitutional power.
“The government has lost the trust of the Parliament…There are many questions that can only be answered by the top leadership. If the PM can speak outside the Parliament, why is he hesitating to speak in the Parliament?” asked Manish.
After accepting the motion, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said he would discuss the matter with floor leaders and assign a date and time for taking up the motion.
The notice for the motion, moved by Congress was taken up for a vote and was backed by the Congress, DMK, TMC, BRS, NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), JD(U) and Left parties.
As per the rules, a no-confidence motion requires support from 50 MPs at least. If accepted, the Speaker will announce the date to discuss it. The allotted date and time has to be within 10 days from the day the motion is accepted. Otherwise, the motion fails.
A motion of no confidence can only be submitted six months after Parliament has rejected a previous one. The Opposition moved the last no-confidence motion against the Modi government in 2018.
Given the strength of the ruling party in the Lok Sabha, the Opposition knows the Modi government can’t be defeated but it hoped that PM Modi will have to speak in the Parliament on Manipur.
