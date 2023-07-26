It is INDIA’s no-confidence motion: Manish Tewari  

Hours after Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla accepted the no-confidence motion moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday, July 25, Congress leader and former union minister, Manish Tewari said that the motion was moved collectively by the INDIA alliance.

“This no-confidence motion has not been brought by the Congress alone, it is a collective motion of the entire INDIA alliance. All the constituent parties of the INDIA alliance are party to this no-confidence motion,” he said while addressing a press conference at All India Congress Committee.