Lok Sabha passes Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill amid Opposition protests

Amid protests by the Congress-led opposition, which has been seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response and presence in the Lok Sabha on the Manipur situation, the Lower House on Wednesday, July 26, passed the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill 2023.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day, soon after the Bill was passed.

The Bill seeks to amend the Forest Conservation Act (1980), which was brought in to prevent exploitation of India's forest reserves and gave powers to the Central government to compensate adequately for any land used for non-forest purposes.

The proposed legislation also exempts certain types of land from the purview of the Act.