Lok Sabha passes Biological Diversity bill amid protests by opposition

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, amid pandemonium and noisy protests by the opposition, seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response in the House on the situation prevailing in Manipur.

The lower house was adjourned till 5 p.m. after passage of the bill, aimed at simplifying compliance obligations for domestic companies.

Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav introduced the bill amid vociferous protests by opposition members, who stood in the well of the House, displaying placards and shouting slogans. The bill was passed in less than half an hour, with just two BJP MPs Sanjay Jaiswal and Aparajita Sarangi participating in the discussion and Yadav replying to the discussion.

Though RSP's N.K. Premachandran and Trinamool Congress' Sougata Roy had moved amendments in the bill, they didn't pursue them at the time of its passage.