Lok Sabha adjourned till July 25 after continuous protests by Opposition

Lok Sabha was adjourned till Tuesday (July 25) after continuous protests by Congress-led opposition, which sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response on the situation prevailing in Manipur.

Amit Shah, who was in the house, when it reconvened at 2:30 pm, said that the government is ready for the discussion over the Manipur crisis but the opposition however stuck to its position, asking for Modi’s response in Lok Sabha.

Amid continuous sloganeering led by the Congress-opposition, the Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till tomorrow.

Earlier, proceedings of the lower house were continuously interrupted amid repeated adjournments and protests by the opposition.

Owing to the pandemonium, only a few bills could be introduced in Lok Sabha and Question Hour ran for half an hour only.