Manipur's Kuki–Zomi–Hmar refugees starved of food, water, healthcare

There is no sign of the promised pre-fabricated houses for the homeless and the displaced in Manipur yet. Chief Minister N Biren Singh had announced that by mid-August 300–400 such houses would be ready. But with barely a fortnight left to the deadline, nobody seems to know where or whether these houses are being built. In Churachandpur, any construction is yet to start.

Almost three months after ethnic clashes began in May, there are even now 300 relief camps operating in the state, 105 of them said to be in Churachandpur alone. But in the absence of authenticated and authoritative data from the government, nobody is sure of the exact number of such camps.

Many of the displaced are dissatisfied with the proposed location of these houses, which they believe to be unsafe. The Kuki–Zomi–Hmar refugees have also refused to accept any relief or support from the state government. Distrustful and resentful of the state government, they are ready to accept support only from the central government.