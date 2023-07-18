Railways takes urgent initiative to ferry essentials, food items to Manipur

In view of the prevailing law and order situation in Manipur and scarcity of essentials, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has taken urgent initiatives to transport essential commodities and other food items to the violence-hit state, officials said here on Tuesday.

NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer Sabyasachi De said that the Khongsang Railway station in Manipur’s Tamenglong district has been opened for loading and unloading of essential commodities and other food items.

Khongsang is the latest station which was commissioned in 2022 in the Jiribam-Imphal new line project.