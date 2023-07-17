Restoration of internet: SC asks Manipur govt to raise its grievance before HC

The apex court, while hearing a batch of petitions on July 10 on the ethnic violence in the state had said it was not a platform to be used for escalating tensions in the state and asked the warring groups to exercise restraint during the court proceedings.

After hearing multiple PILs, a division bench of the high court had said, "In the case of Fibre To The Home (FTTH) connections, internet service can be provided by the home department on a case to case basis" after ensuring compliance of the safeguards suggested by the committee.

The 12-member expert committee had informed the court that internet services could be provided through broadband connections, either through Internet Leased Line (ILL) or FTTH by ensuring "static IP, banning of Wifi/Hotspots from any of the routers or system, blocking of social media websites and VPNs at the local level, removal of VPN softwares from the system and prohibiting installation of new softwares by any user and enforcing physical monitoring by the concerned authority/ officials."