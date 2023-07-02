After Myanmar, Bangladesh and Manipur's displaced people head to Mizoram

The Manipur violence has added to Mizoram’s refugee burden as the tiny northeastern state since 2021 has become a sanctuary for Myanmarese and Bangladeshi tribals.

Since the ethnic violence began in neighbouring Manipur on May 3, the displaced tribals have started taking shelter in Mizoram and their number has crossed 12,200.

After the military takeover in Myanmar in February 2021, thousands of Myanmarese fled to Mizoram with around 35,000 men, women and children from that country staying in the mountainous state.

Over 7,000 tribals have also sheltered in Mizoram after trouble broke out in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) of southeast Bangladesh.