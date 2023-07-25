Manipur: Internet ban ‘lifted', but govt to decide who gets access

The Manipur government’s decision to ‘partially restore’ the internet after an 84-day blackout has not inspired much confidence in the people and activists who have been calling for restoration of peace and normalcy in the state. The reason: only a select few will get a conditional access to broadband, that too, mostly in the planes.

Hill people may not be able to get fixed line internet thanks to burnt wires, uprooted poles and vandalised infrastructure that are telling a gory tale of ethnic violence in the state since May 3.

A government order on Tuesday said that the state government had made a ‘considered decision to lift the suspension of broadband services (internet lease line and fibre to the home) conditionally, subject to the fulfilment of 10 conditions, including that the connection has to be made only through a static IP address’.

Grace Hoih, an advocate from Churachandpur, told the National Herald that the process of obtaining internet services again via one's broadband would be accommodated through an undertaking released alongside the notice.