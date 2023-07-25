Manipur violence: Thousands turn out for ‘Solidarity March’ in Mizoram

Thousands of persons on Tuesday took part in the ‘Solidarity March’, organised by the NGOs Coordination Committee in the Mizoram capital on Tuesday to express solidarity with the violence hit Kuki-Zo tribals in Manipur, and demanded the Central and Manipur government restore peace and normalcy at the earliest.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, his deputy Tawnluia, several ministers, and many MLAs of the state cutting across party lines took part in the massive march.

The ‘Solidarity March’, which was held in Aizawl and various other districts simultaneously, has also strongly condemned the Central and Manipur government for the "brutal attacks" on the tribals and atrocious sexual assaults on the tribal women.