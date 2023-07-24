Manipur: "Violence will stop the moment Biren Singh is able to rein in his militia," says BJP MLA

The MLA had written a letter to the state BJP president even before the violence erupted in May in Manipur, voicing concern over chief minister N. Biren Singh’s speeches and actions. He and other Kuki MLAs from the BJP also had written a letter to the prime minister, seeking an appointment before Modi left for the US last month. He is yet to receive any response from either.

But the BJP MLA is still hopeful that the prime minister and the BJP will intervene to rescue the state and the Kuki-Zo minority in the state.

Kuki-Zo MLAs from Manipur had camped in New Delhi in April to complain against the chief minister pursuing divisive and partisan policies in the state. Several Kuki-Zo MLAs had resigned, one who was advisor to N. Biren Singh and another from the state tourism corporation, complaining that no work had been allotted to them.

Haokip, himself belonging to one of the Kuki tribes, had objected to the eviction drives in the hills and written to say that the state needed a "proper settlement policy for both the Hills and the Valley, not erratic, whimsical and targeted evictions. Matters of policy needs to be discussed within the cabinet and the Assembly, not [implemented] at the whims and fancies of one person".