India: Further reports of sexual violence emerge in Manipur

Kuki women being targeted

All three assaults reportedly took place as deadly riots broke out between the Meitei and Kuki tribes over two months ago. The alleged attacks have only now garnered attention in the media and from authorities after a video of the first incident went viral on social media on Wednesday. The reports triggered major protests and encouraged families of other victims to come forward and detail their experiences with authorities.

"This incident is a shameful and inexcusable crime, and it happened on the second day of the outbreak of riots," Pradip Phanjoubam, editor of the Imphal Review of Arts and Politics, told DW, adding that there had been rumors and fake news about similar incidents.

Ethnic clashes erupted in May, a day prior to the first-known assault case, following a protest march organized by members of the minority Christian Kuki population. They had been angered by a court order calling on the government to consider granting the majority, mostly Hindu, Metei population the same tribal benefits enjoyed by the Kukis.

These would allow tribe members to purchase land in areas where the Kukis and other tribal groups reside and would guarantee them a share of government jobs. The Kukis say this would strengthen their already dominant position in the state.

"The situation in the state is going from bad to worse and unless meaningful dialogue is initiated, we will only see a further slide to civil strife," Babloo Loitongbam, a human rights activist, told DW.