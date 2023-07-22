Manipur reaches a point of no return? 

The day after the shocking video clip of two disrobed women being groped and dragged about by a mob went viral, the Manipur Tribals’ Forum in New Delhi declared: “We can no longer dream and think of living in a so-called Meitei-centric state of Manipur. Separate administration for Kuki–Hmar–Zomi–Mizo–Unau tribal areas in the form of a Union Territory with legislature or a new state or merger with Mizoram are the only solutions now for lasting peace.”

What was being demanded by a faction for the past two months has now gained enough currency to be spelt out as consensus—literally, the point of no return has been crossed. The complete breakdown of law and order in the state for the past 80 days was no secret, given blood-curdling stills and video footage of mindless violence.

Security forces in Manipur were made to look ineffectual because they could not get past human shields to enforce the law and arrest those that raped and killed in cold blood. The so-called ‘women defenders’ of community pride, the Meira Paibis too ensured that the security forces were reduced to a state of helplessness not often seen before.

What does lack clarity is the number of arms and quantity of ammunition recovered from the militants. It was officially admitted that 4,000 sophisticated firearms and 6 lakh rounds of ammunition had been looted in the first few days of the ‘ethnic clash’ that began on 3 May.

But if accountability were fixed and action taken against the officials and police officers responsible, a conspiracy of silence must have blocked it out. The point of no return has also been reached because refugee camps in the hill areas have been left to fend for themselves with little food, clothing or medicine.

The bulk of the relief material, it is alleged, is being distributed in the refugee camps of Imphal, which are hosting (a smaller number of) Meitei refugees displaced from the hills.

The Mizoram government and civil society organisations have come together to support the refugees, but conditions in the camps are far from ideal. There has been little improvement even after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited and called on Manipur’s governor to ‘apprise’ her of what the people in her own state urgently required.

Even as this humanitarian crisis is unfolding, with both Meiteis and Kukis becoming victims, the Manipur police and the government of chief minister N. Biren Singh have been shamelessly partisan. When Meitei assailants killed a Naga woman last week, the Nagas threatened an agitation if the culprits were not arrested within 48 hours. Not only were 10 alleged ‘culprits’ rounded up quickly, the state government announced a grant of Rs 10 lakh on compassionate grounds.