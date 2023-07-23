Manipur: See no evil, hear no evil... Or, ignorance is bliss

The first thing is to signal that it is not my problem. If my house is on fire, then I will rush to save it. If my family is under attack, I will hasten to protect it. If I not only do not act, but if I pretend as if nothing happened, then I do not concede that it is my problem. And, therefore, I do not have to solve it.

There is the second advantage: I avoid having to deal with a difficult situation immediately and it is possible that it will go away on its own. In a previous column, I spoke about how this was the tack the prime minister used during the second wave of the Covid pandemic. Normally visible every day at some event whether physically or virtually, he disappeared for 20 days after cancelling his Bengal rallies. While hundreds of thousands of people perished, desperate without oxygen, and the crematoria overflowed, he was gone.

He returned three weeks later when things were better and fewer people were dying and made a show of having 'high-level meetings'.

A BJP resolution from earlier in the year that said India had defeated the pandemic under Modi was removed from the party's website. Once the wave subsided, he moved on from the subject completely.