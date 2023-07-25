Manipur violence is result of BJP’s divisive politics, says Raja

CPI General Secretary, D. Raja on Tuesday said that the violence being witnessed in Manipur is the result of the divisive politics of the BJP powered by RSS ideology.

The senior CPI leader said that the BJP speaks highly of the double-engine governments across the country however the same double-engine government is responsible for the violence in Manipur.

He said that there was an apprehension on BJP aligning with corporate sector to plunder the natural resources of Manipur and hence it has instigated the violence.