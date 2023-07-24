West Bengal assembly to discuss Manipur violence

The West Bengal assembly will discuss the ethnic violence in Manipur during the monsoon session, which began on Monday.

The decision was taken at an 'all-party' meeting, which was boycotted by the opposition BJP. Lone ISF MLA Nawsad Siddiqui was also not present in the meeting.

"It has been decided that a discussion will be held in the assembly on the situation in Manipur and the humanitarian crisis that the Northeastern state is facing. The date and under which rule the discussion will be held is yet to be decided," TMC chief whip Nirmal Ghosh told PTI.

The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has been alleging that the "divisive" policies of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and Manipur led to the ethnic strife in Manipur.