Bishops visit Manipur, appeal for peace & reinforcement of constitutional values

“It was heart-wrenching to see that these places looked deserted and seemed like they will not be inhabited in the near future, given the mutual mistrust and fear that continues to prevail. We are equally worried as to what is the actual situation and the future of those who have fled from these places and the future of their children, in the midst of all these vulnerabilities,” the statement continued.

The CBCI called upon all concerned persons to enter into the process of dialogue and concentrate on the development of all sections of the people in order to bring about peace and harmony in India, and in particular in the state of Manipur.

The statement said that in Sugnu, which used to be inhabited by over 1,000 families, all of the houses and properties have been totally destroyed and vandalised.

“We had the opportunity to visit some of the schools and hostels wherein we could see the anxieties and distress of the children clearly, leaving us with no answers at this point of time as to how we can build better the communities and the institutions,” read the statement.