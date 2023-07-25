'I.N.D.I.A. for Manipur': all-night protest vigil outside parliament over the crisis

Leaders of Opposition parties banded together as INDIA (Indian Nationalist Developmental Inclusive Alliance) continued their protest against the Parliament's silence on Manipur on the premises of the parliament overnight from July 24 to the early hours of July 25.

They were also there to express solidarity with and protest the suspension of AAP leader Sanjay Singh, as well as continue their demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make his statement and open a longer discussion on Manipur in both Houses of Parliament.

Senior leaders expect the protest, with the members sitting in vigil by the Gandhi statue, will continue on Tuesday as well.

This protesting leaders held black placards saying 'INDIA for Manipur', as they sat in discussion. sharing poetry rueing the horrific state of affairs. Indian National Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi recited a nazm of his own composition for Manipur.