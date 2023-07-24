In the Rajya Sabha, Rule 267 vs Rule 176: Why BJP is so keen on Rule 176

https://twitter.com/kharge/status/1683352881481613312?s=20BJP leaders are being ‘too clever by half’ by pushing for a discussion on Manipur in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 176 and not Rule 267, points out the former home minister and veteran Parliamentarian P. Chidambaram.

The government and the Prime Minister, he says, are shying away from a longer and fuller discussion on Manipur. The Prime Minister does not want to make a statement in Parliament but 36-seconds that he devoted to mention about violence and sexual abuse of ‘women in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Manipur’ outside Parliament in an informal chat with the media, customary before every parliament session, is being passed off as his statement on Manipur.

Did the prime minister say what went wrong in Manipur? Did he provide facts and figures? Did he hold anyone accountable, any minister or official? Pretending that he knew nothing about Manipur till the viral video showing naked women being paraded by a mob and voicing his outrage on the 78th day of the ethnic clashes is not the same as making a statement in Parliament, the MP elaborated in a TV interview.