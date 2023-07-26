Oppn stages walkout from RS over demand of PM Modi's statement on Manipur

Opposition parties on Wednesday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha for not allowing a detailed discussion over Manipur and a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House.

The Opposition MPs staged the walkout after the Rajya Sabha assembled again after an earlier adjournment.

In a tweet, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The Modi government continues to refuse the perfectly legitimate demands of INDIA parties for a comprehensive statement from the Prime Minister on the post-May 3 situation in Manipur to be followed by a discussion in both Houses.

"In the face of this continued and obstinate refusal, INDIA parties staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha for the entire afternoon," he said.