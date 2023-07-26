BJP afraid of INDIA; meeting of opposition should be organised to finalise seats: Nitish Kumar

A day after the Prime Minister compared the opposition alliance 'INDIA' with Indian Mujahideen and Popular Front of India (PFI), Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the BJP was afraid now.

While interacting with media persons during Kargil Martyrs Day in Patna's Kargil Chowk, CM Nitish Kumar said, "Look how much threat has arisen for them. I was working on it for many days, and after the meetings in Patna and Bengaluru followed by the naming of our alliance as INDIA, they (BJP leaders) are frightened now.

"Suppose what would happen whenever we come up with the policies. We will make policies in the interest of our country.

"I want to suggest that a meeting of opposition parties should be organized quickly to finalize the seats," Kumar said.