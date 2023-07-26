K'taka CM Siddaramaiah slams PM Modi for equating INDIA with East India company

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling the opposition parties alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) as the East India Company.

Taking to social media, CM Siddaramaiah stated, "It is the honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has compared the alliance of opposition parties 'India' to the East India Company and the Indian Mujahideen.

"Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, who looted hundreds of crores of tax-payers money of Indians and ran away from the country, is your name Modi? Can they be compared with you?"