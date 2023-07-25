PM Modi rattled by INDIA, gave new meaning to NDA as National Defamation Alliance: Jairam

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he is rattled by Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or INDIA and has given a new meaning to NDA as National Defamation Alliance.

In a tweet, Ramesh, who is party's communication incharge said, "It’s clear that the Prime Minister is very rattled by the 26-party INDIA. Not only is he trying to give new life to the almost-dead NDA but has also given it a new meaning through his vile abuses this morning—the National Defamation Alliance."

He added that, "When he is cornered, this is what Mr. Modi does all the time—deny, divert, distort, deflect and defame."